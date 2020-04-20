Edo APC ward Chairmen arrested for alleged diversion of food

Share This





















•APC: We arrested ‘only one for diversion of food’

By Osaigbovo Iguobaro, Benin

Edo State government has arrested six All Progressives Congress (APC) Ward executives in Oredo Local Government Area of the State for alleged diversion of food and relief materials meant for vulnerable persons to ease the economic burden of restrictions over the Coronavirus crisis in the State.

Mr Alabi, Chairman APC Oredo Ward 6, and five other Ward executives were sanctioned for accepting food and relief materials recently distributed by two governorship candidates of the APC in the State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and Engr. Chris Ogiemwonyi

The party officials accused by the State government of diverting some relief materials meant for the downtrodden, were arrested by the police, allegation which the Spokesman of the Nigeria police, Mr Chidi Nwbuzor neither denied nor confirmed to our correspondent.

Confirming the incident in a telephone interview with our reporter, State Publicity Secretary of APC, Mr Joseph Osagiede, however said that “only one APC Ward Chairman was arrested for diverting the food” and other relief materials which was provided by the State government.

According to him, “Only one Ward Chairman involved in diverting food was arrested…As for their replacement, I cannot confirm that”.

He however declined comment on the level of their involvement in connection with acceptance of food from Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and Engr Chris Ogiemwonyi and plans to replace the indicted party Officials.

But, a leader of the party in Oredo Local Government Area said the travail of one of the affected politicians simply identified as Mr Alabi, started for pledging his loyalty to the National Chairman of APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole during the heat of the party crisis that almost cost him his seat in March 2020.

The source who preferred anonymity, said: “The governor is already shopping for the replacement of six of the six Ward Chairmen who accepted food and relief items from Ize-Iyamu and Engr Chris Ogiemwonyi.

“In fact, one of the affected politician, Mr Alabi was at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) on invitation in response to the petition against him by the State government.

“The governor is not taking their sins lightly at all in the wave of suspicion”, he said.

