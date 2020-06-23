Edo 2020: Ize-Iyamu emerges APC candidate as Ikhine team up Obaseki

Share This





















By Osaigbovo Iguobaro, Benin

Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, on Monday achieved a milestone in his quest to become the next Governor of Edo State, following his emergence on Monday as the Candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the September 19, Governorship poll in the State.

He was declared winner through direct primary election conducted across the 192 Wards across the 18 Local Government Areas of the State.

Ize-Iyamu defeated the former deputy Governor of the State, Pius Odubu and former Chairman of Oredo Local Government Council, Mr Osaro Obaze, to emerged winner.

Ize-iyamu, former Secretary to Edo State Government, defeated his contenders with a total vote of 27,838, while Pius Odubu polled 3,766 votes ahead of Mr Osaro Obazee who came third position with 2,744 votes.

Declaring the result, Imo State Governor, Mr Hope Uzodinma who doubled as Chairman of Edo Governorship primary election Committee, said three persons were cleared to contest the election but that the Committee received a notice of withdrawal from two aspirants.

He said: “Pastor Osagie Ize-iyamu who scored a total of 27, 838 has the highest number of votes cast in the election and he is hereby returned a candidate of APC for the forthcoming governorship election”.

In his speech, Osagie Ize-iyamu, commended the electorate for finding him worthy to be the Candidate of the party.

“I am naturally happy and humbled by the overwhelming support from the 18 local government. I am so elated that there was no incident of violence and we were able to do the primary without violating the government’s COVID-19 regulation,” he said.

He however urged governor, Godwin Obaseki, who he described as his brother to return to the party, promising to work with him.

Our Correspondent reports that the election was conducted in strict compliance with Covid-19 regulations and guidelines.

Meanwhile, a foremost Peoples Democratic party, Governorship aspirant in the State, Engr Gideon Ikhine on Monday stepped down for Goveenor Godwin Obaseki who is seeking re-election on the platform of the PDP.

Ikhine said he arrived at the decision after a wide consultation with his kinsmen.

Addressing party supporters and members of the State Executive Committee at the Gideon Ikhine Campaign Organization on Monday in Benin City, Governor Obaseki, promised to redefine Governance in the State and provide leadership.

He also sued for support of delegates in his aspiration for the overall development of the State.

