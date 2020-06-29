Edo 2020: Igbineweka emerges APM Candidate

Share This





















By Osaigbovo Iguobaro, Benin

Mr Igbineweka Osamuede has emerged Candidate of Allied Peoples’ Movement (APM) in the September 19, 2020 Governorship election in Edo State.

He was elected at the 2020 Governorship Primary election of the party held on Saturday in Benin City, the State Capital.

The National Chairman of APM, Alhaji Yusuf M. Dantelle who reeled out the guidelines for primaries, revealed that Mr Igbineweka Osamuede was the only aspirant of the party.

Dantelle, represented by the National Youth Leader of APM, Mr Felix Tolorunju Idowu who who was Chairman of the Governorship Primary election/Credentials Screening Committee, said indirect primary mode was adopted in the conduct of the party’s primaries.

The APM Candidate was thereafter unveiled after a unanimous voice affirmation by the delegates who led by the State, Wards, and Local Government officers of the party in the State.

He also said that 92 delegates were accredited for the rancour-free exercise which was monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In his acceptance speech, the All Peoples Movement (APM), Mr Igbineweka Osamuede, promised to make poverty and insecurity history if elected as Governor of the State.

He stated that the party will continue to put people and the nation first, adding that he will not to betray the confidence reposed in him.

Addressing delegates to the election, Edo State Chairman of APM, Dr Samson Isibor, recalled the sterling qualities of the Candidate and assured that he will bring his wealth of experience to bear in his assignment to lead the party to victory ahead of the election.

He stated that his party is determined to make poverty history and urged electorate to shun financial inducement by maverick politicians that have mortgaged resources of the State and impoverished them.

According to him, “APC which represents hope, justice and salvation, will deliver on its manifesto and provide basic amenities if given the mandate.

“Our people will not accept stipends in exchange for their votes. We will provide amenities which had subjugated their rights in the past.

“They should resist any form of inducement and support APM in order to move forward”, he said.

Our Correspondent reports that the APM Candidate seems to have exceeded expectations, but he faces a daunting path in search for answer to an important question of who succeeds the incumbent Governor of the State, Mr Godwin Obaseki on September 19, 2020.

