Edo 2016 governorship spillover caused Ize-Iyamu defeat — Erhahon

By Osaigbovo Iguobaro, Benin

Former Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, Comrade Godwin Erhahon has congratulated Mr. Godwin Obaseki on his re-election victory in Saturday governorship election in the State, describing him as an unrepentant hardliner.

He recalled however that the spillover of 2016 governorship election in which the national Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Adams Oshiomhole allegedly imposed Obaseki as the Candidate of the party, angered most members of the party to seek revenge against the former Labour leader and voted for Governor Godwin Obaseki, Candidate of Peoples Democratic party (PDP) in Saturday election.

Erhahon disclosed this in a Press statement on Monday in Benin City, thank God for the peacefulness of the election and highlighted several factors that gave Obaseki victory.

But, he maintained that he has “no regrets working against Governor Obaseki.

“I believe he can’t change from his bad manners. He will remain a sadist and hater of mankind”.

He revealed that “the Benins who are majority in the State, didn’t want Oshiomhole who had repeatedly described Obaseki as a Superman, to continue to Lord it over them politically”.

Erhahon, a founding members of the defunct Congress for Progressives Change (CPC) that fused into APC along with the All Nigerians Peoples Party (ANPP) and part of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) at the twilight of 2015 general elections, alleged that Edo APC Campaign Council for the September 19, 2020 governorship election, “was entrusted to sycophants and mercenaries”.

According to him “Some of the past and present political office holders who believe that they must lead the party at every level alienated credible grassroots mobilizers from the campaign because they don’t want anyone else to shine”.

Erhahon is also a former Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Edo State Council, recalled how he warned the APC Candidate in the Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, two weeks ahead of his impending defeat in the election, however did not disclose his response in the statement.

“The challenges before APC”, according to Erhahon, “is to ensure that Comrade Oshiomhole doesn’t interfere in the choice of party officials in the forthcoming Congress. Otherwise he will overload the party with sycophants, minions and incompetent leadership”.

