ECOWAS Parliament plans to address energy deficit in West Africa

By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Community parliament of the Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) said it has concluded plans to address the deficit of energy in the West African sub-region.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Communications Division of the sub-regional parliament.

The statement added that that the meeting of its joint committee on energy and mines, industry and private sector, agriculture environment and natural resources and infrastructure in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, will prioritize the issue of energy deficiency.

With the theme, “Ensuring energy efficiency in West Africa with emphasis on the active involvement of the private sector and citizen’s participation” the regional legislature intends to mobilize resources to tackle the deficit.

The statement added that the objective of the meeting is to keep the sub-regional lawmakers informed on the community’s action in terms of energy efficiency and in the context of the persistence of the COVID-19 pandemic, where experts in the industry would take the members of parliament (MPs) through relevant topics related to energy efficiency in the sub-region.

It also pointed out that, in view of its responsibility in the decision-making process of the community, the parliament has become aware of the challenges linked to the energy performance of the region.