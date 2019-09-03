Economy: Bauchi to partner foreign investors in critical sectors

Share This





















From Ahmad Mohammed, Bauchi

Bauchi State Government has expressed its determination to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with investors from France for human capital development in critical sectors of the economy.

The State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed stated this today Monday when he received a team of investors from France on Human Capital Development held at Government House Bauchi.

Senator Bala who noted that, the state has suffered due to lack of human capital development in the state civil service, said the MOU will focus on civil service and agriculture.

He said the decision of the investors to establish skill acquisition centers in the state would enable the beneficiaries become useful members of the society by contributing to the advancement of the state.

On agriculture, the governor pledged to work with them for the production of organic products that will meet the European requirements by assisting farmers to develop their production.

Senator Bala expressed confidence that the move would improve extension service in agriculture and pledged to provide enabling environment for effective implementation of the investors projects in the state.

Earlier, the team leader, Mr Fabian Bidan said the team would establish skill acquisition centers in the state for youth development and improve the agricultural sector.

He said in addition to the establishment of the skills centers, the team would finance the state government for the execution of capital projects to enable the governor meet his obligation.