Economic diversification tops priority as Mines and Steel ministers resume

By Ese Awhotu

The newly appointed Ministers for Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, Architect Olamilekan Adegbite and Dr Uchechechukwu Sampson Ogah, has resumed duties.

A statement by Timothy Akpoili, Director (Press) in the ministry on Thursday, said the ministers pledged to work assiduously to achieve the statutory mandates of the Ministry in line with the diversification of the economy of this administration.

The Ministers, who expressed satisfaction with the warm reception accorded them by the management staff of the ministry and Heads of agencies under the ministry, said team work is a panacea to the success, and promised to work as a team with a view to contributing to this administration’ s stride to lift the masses from poverty.

Earlier the Permanent Secretary Dr Abdulkadir Mu’azu while welcoming the Ministers, said that one peculiar strength that the former ministers had was the ‘brotherhood’ that existed among them. He said that no doubt Dr Fayemi and Hon. Bawa did their best by injecting life into the ministry, noting that with the antecedents of the present ministers the ministry is geared towards total revolution for better results.

Mu’azu reiterated the commitment of the management and staff of the ministry to support the ministers to achieve greatness during their tenure

He emphasized on the strategic position of the ministry in the economic diversification policy of the Mohammadu Buhari led administration, and pledged the unalloyed support of management and staff of the ministry and its agencies to achieve targets set for them.