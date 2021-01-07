Ebonyi PDP condemns Governor’s directive to seize party chairmen’s vehicles for failing to defect

Share This





















By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

The Ebonyi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has raised the alarm over an order to the Executive Chairmen of Local Government Areas in the State to seize the official vehicles of the party’s chairmen in local government areas, LGAs, where such party leaders have refused to defect with the Governor to the All Progressives Congress, APC,

This is coming on the heels of the recent unlawful sealing off of the PDP State’s Secretariat in Abakaliki.

The PDP raised the alarm in a statement by Barr. Silas Joseph Onu, the Publicity Secretary of the PDP in Ebonyi State.

The Ebonyi People Democratic Party condemned the the call in totality, describing it as invitation to anarchy and outright crisis.

The statement noted that the attempt to forcefully confiscate the property of a political party is the highest show of political intolerance and a demonstration of lack of regard for democracy.

The statement by Barrister Onu said, “All security agencies and the international Community are hereby put in notice that the government of Ebonyi State has given an Order to the Executive Chairmen of Local Government Areas in the State to seize the official vehicles of PDP Chairmen in LGAs where such party leaders have refused to defect with the Governor.

“This is a call to anarchy as these buses are not the property of Ebonyi State Government and cannot be treated as such.

“To attempt forcefully confiscating the property of a political party is the highest show of political intolerance and a demonstration of lack of regard for democracy.

“The People’s Democratic Party condemns, in totality, this call to anarchy and outright invitation for crisis.

“It is enough that our State Secretariat has been unlawfully sealed.

“In the same vein, the government has also directed that political parties in Ebonyi State must seek permission and approval from Local Government Chairmen before holding their political meetings.

“This is unimaginable, it is unbelievable that it is happening in a democratic nation. Is this political censoring? Since when has part of Nigeria become under a military or dictatorial rule? This is a clear sign of failure of democratic governance.

“We call on the Governor to desist from planting the seed of destroying democracy in Nigeria or any part thereof.

“No political party requires the permission of any other political party in order to hold their political meetings.

“We know that this directive is targeted at the PDP meeting scheduled to hold in Edda and we are not deterred by this clear act of intimidation.

“Finally, the use of official security details to intimidate perceived political opponents is condemnable and we call on the Inspector General of Police to call all policemen in the Governor’s detail to order with immediate effect.

“No leader will seek to stop a philanthropist from distributing food and clothes to the needy”, it said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...