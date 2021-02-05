Ebonyi crisis: Over 2000 Ezza, Effium indigenes seek refuge in Benue

Share This





















From Uche Nnorom, Makurdi

Over two thousands indigenes of Ezza and Izza in Effium communities of Ebonyi State, have fled to Benue state and currently taking refuge in some communities in Ado local government area of Benue State, following a communal crisis that broke out between the two communities.

Our correspondent gathered that the displaced persons were predominantly women and children as well as youths, whose houses were destroyed as a result of the mayhem.

The killings and the fear that came with the crisis had caused many people to seek refuge in other communities, including Inikiri, Odeke and Udabasi Communities in Ado local government area of Benue State.

It was further gathered that the migration of these people to Ado is really causing tension and apprehension even though some security personnel have been drafted to the areas for fear of unknown.

The Supervisory Councillor for Education, Youths and Sports in Ado local government area of the state, Mr. Attah Ede, who confirmed the development, told our correspondent that since the arrival of the migrants, there have been apprehension across communities hosting them.

He disclosed that most of the migrants have their relatives living in the areas they are currently taken refuge.

Mr. Attah further said that the chairman of the local government council, Mr. James Oche had already alerted security agents including troops of Operation Whirl Stroke, OPWS who have been deployed to the area to avert any possible break down of law and order in and around the host communities.

“We are fully aware of the influx of people from our neighboring Communities of Ebonyi State due to the ongoing communal clash between Effium and Ezza Communities.

“Already, the council chairman, James Oche had informed troops of OPWS and they have gone to condone our communities sharing common boundary with Ebonyi State so that those causing trouble in their state would not cross over to Benue.

“In fact, the supervisory councillor in from Igumale ward ll where the IDPs are camped told me that he is already making tents for the victims. The crisis in Ebonyi State has nothing to do with Benue, just that the warring communities are bordered with Ado local government area.

