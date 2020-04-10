Easter: Social restriction order still in force – Police

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Muhammed Adamu, has directed the Commissioners of Police in States where the social restriction orders have been emplaced to continue with the due enforcement of the orders.

The IG in a statement issued yesterday by Force PRO, Frank Mba said the police boss gave the order while felicitating with the Nigerian Christian Community, as Christendom commemorates the crucifixion, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

The IGP called on religious leaders in Lagos, Ogun and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as well as other States affected by the restriction orders, to continue to cooperate with relevant government agencies and use their leadership positions to encourage worshippers to observe Prayers and Worship Programs in the confines of their homes.

He noted that the call has become necessary in order to curtail the community spread of the COVID-19 pandemic which has immensely challenged humanity across all spheres of life.