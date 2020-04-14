Easter: Gov. Buni urges Christians on prayer for peace

Share This





















From Uche Uche

Yobe State Governor, Hon. Mai Mala Buni has called on Christians in the state to exploit the opportunity offer in the Easter period to offer prayers to God for enduring peace in the state, the country and for humanity in general.

This is contained in the governor’s Easter message and made available to our reporter in Damaturu through the office of the governor’s director general, Press and Media Affairs, Mamman Mohammed.

He used the opportunity to congratulate Christians in the state for the gift of life and good health to mark this auspicious occasion at a time when the world is faced with the Corona 19 Virus pandemic.

He said the easter provides opportunity for people to be strong in faith and intensify prayers to seek divine intervention as the world battles the dreaded pandemic.

He urged the people to reflect on the lessons of the Easter to be righteous, and observe the teachings of the religion to promote love, peace and unity.

Governor Buni charged the Christian community to exploit opportunities of the Easter to pray for the state , Nigeria and humanity.

He reminded the people of the state to observe preventive measures against the scourge.

The Governor assured that his administration is committed to the safety and wellbeing of the citizenry.

He also called on the people to cooperate with the state Covid -19 committee under the chairmanship of His Excellency the Deputy Governor, Hon. Idi Barde Gubana.