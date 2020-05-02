Easing lockdown premature – NMA

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has said that the easing of the lockdown even in phases is very premature.

The NMA in a statement issued yesterday by its President, Dr. Francis A. Faduyile and Secretary General, Dr. Olumuyiwa P. Odusote, said Nigeria should learn from her neighbour Ghana where the same action produced a 100% increase in infection rate in just a week. “Instead, the Association believes that agencies of State should intensify efforts through mass enlightenment campaigns beyond current attempts to explain the dangers inherent in easing the lockdown prematurely in the face of rising infection rates; and also for the palliatives to reach the needy.

“We appreciate the efforts of State and non-State operators on their efforts so far, but urge them to do more.

The Association bemoans the rather meddlesome pronouncements by some state actors on the management protocols for COVID-19 in the country. In particular, we view the directive by the Bauchi State Governor for the use of a specific drug in the treatment of positive cases as improper and unethical. Medical doctors have the prerogative to use whatever treatment regimen they consider best based on evidence and presentation of the patients.

The statement further implore leaders to desist from distracting time tested doctors and health workers, saying they should encourage them through the provision of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), incentives and communication tools to interact with peers within the country and overseas as it is customary in the world of medical science to arrive at the best possible interventions for their patients.

With 113 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) in Nigeria reportedly infected with COVID-19 in the course of discharging their duties, NMA reminds all doctors and HCWs not to let down their guards in adhering strictly to Infection Prevention and Control protocols.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...