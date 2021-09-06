E-voting system best option for election – Senator Uba Sani

From:Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The Senator Representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, in the upper Chamber, Senator Uba Sani said the E-voting system is the best option for election.

He said the system saves time and help provide a rancour free elections.

The lawmaker, made the assertion while speaking to journalists shortly after casting his vote during the Kaduna Local Government election.

Senator Uba Sani scored the process high and expressed optimism that it will resolve almost the hitches usually associated with voting processes.

He also said with the level of preparation and the commitments demonstrated by the Kaduna State Independent Election Commission ahead of the the election held on Saturday, “it is obvious that Kaduna State will be shinning example for not only Nigeria, but also the entire African continent.

Fielding question on his observation about the election, Senator Uba said,” The process is very orderly and peaceful”.

According to him, when a government puts a voting system that is credible, even the opposition parties will accept and praise the outcomes.