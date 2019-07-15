Dubois beats Gorman to win British heavyweight title

Share This





















Daniel Dubois won the British title and continued his rise towards heavyweight boxing’s biggest names with a fifth-round stoppage of rival Nathan Gorman.

The 21-year-old Londoner showcased his power at his city’s O2 Arena, scoring a knock down in the third round.

Gorman – roared on by his cousin Tyson Fury from ringside – survived but was dropped by a right to his temple in the fifth and the fight was waved off.

Dubois, who now has 12 wins – 11 via knockout – as a professional, added: “I just need to keep working and every fight is a learning fight for me.”

Dubois has been tipped as a future threat to the top heavyweights but this was – on paper – his toughest assignment given 23-year-old Gorman had 16 wins and no defeats to his name.

Promoter Frank Warren said he did not even want to make the fight as he hoped to instead build the profile of his two heavyweight prospects further before they shared a ring.

Gorman, flanked by Fury and trainer Ricky Hatton during his ring walk, took a couple of heavy right hands early on.