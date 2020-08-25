DSS vows to arrest IPOB members behind killing of 2 personnels in Enugu

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Department of State Services (DSS) has vowed to arrest members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), who killed 2 of its personnels in Enugu.

The DSS in a statement issued yesterday by Peter Afunanya, its Public Relations Officer, said the Service patrol team was attacked on Sunday in Emene, Enugu State by IPOB members.

The Service said it lost two personnel in what was clearly an unprovoked violent attack launched by IPOB on the team.

The Service while condoling with families of the departed officers, said all measures have been put in place to ensure that their killers and everyone involved in the dastardly act are promptly apprehended and brought to justice.

“Consequently, a full scale investigation will be carried out with regard to the incident.

“Once again, the Service reaffirms its commitment to assiduously work with other security agencies to maintain public safety and order. It, therefore urges law abiding citizens and residents to go about their normal businesses without fear.”

