DSS urges African leaders to provide inclusive governance 

By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Department of State Services (DSS), has urged African leaders to provide responsible and inclusive governance.

The service noted that “security and governance work together.”

“If we have governance that is good, we will have an atmosphere of tranquility”.

The Director-General State Services (DGSS), Mr. Yusuf Bichi, gave the charge, Thursday, at a seminar organised for participants of the Executive Intelligence Management Course (EIMC 14), at the National Institute for Seurity Studies (NISS). Abuja.

Drawn from twenty four agencies in Nigeria, The Gambia, and Ghana, the EIMC14 participants are of the Deputy Director and Director cadres respectively.

While describing the topic of the seminar, “Governance, Security and Sustainable Development” as apt, the DGSS emphasised the need for inclusivity and consensus in governance.

Bichi, who was represented by the Director, National Assembly Liaison, Mr. Mohammed Ngosha, said that an atmosphere of tranquility will be devoid of insecurity.

He said: “If you look at Vision 2020, vision whatever, that we had had in the past…they were crafted at a time that we did not have the kind of insecurity that we have now.

“I’m sure if at that time they had (envisaged) that we will have Boko Haram, ISWAP, kidnappers, bandits that we have today, the outcomes in those things would not have been the same.

“That is to tell you that security and governance work together. It is (good) governance that gives birth to a peaceful society. There is good governance, and there is bad governance. If it is good, you expect everybody will be treated equally”.

“If everybody is treated equally in the eyes of the law, we will have few areas of friction. Nobody will say he is being unfairly treated.

“Good governance will give you equity and inclusivity.”

It was his considered view that consensus should be created, adding that everything that is done in government, should be agreeable to majority of the people.

“There should be accountability. That will help the citizens own whatever project it is, and that will help the success of that project.

“You will agree with me that whatever happens in terms of security, is a product of the negative effect of not giving those elements that I have mentioned”, the spymaster stated.

Also speaking, a former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Martin Luther Agwai (rtd), posited that no meaningful development would thrive in an atmosphere that is devoid of peace.

Agwai, who was chairman of the event, said: ‘Governance plus security will give us sustainable development”.

Earlier, Commandant of the NISS, Alh. A. Adeleke, called for a new approach to governance in Africa, insisting that issues that militate against good governance, must be addresses urgently.