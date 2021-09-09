DSS finally files terrorism charges against Igboho’s aides

By Vivian Okejeme, Abuja

The Department of the State Service DSS, has finally filled a terrorism charges against two aides of the Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Igboho, two months later in detention.

The charges marked FHC/ABJ/CR/305/2021 and dated August 31 but filed on September 1, 2021, slammed five-count of terrorism changes at the federal high court in Abuja.

Defendants in the matter are Jamiu Noah Oyetunji and a house wife, Mrs Amudat Habibat Babatunde.

In the charges signed by S.M Bello and M.I. Bennett indicated that the two defendants and others still at large on July 1, 2021 at the residence of Sunday Adeniyi Adeyemo conspired to commit act of terrorism and unlawful possession of firearms

The two defendants, Jamiu Noah Oyetunji and Mrs. Amudat Habibat Babatunde – are those the SSS held on to despite the August 4, 2021 an order by Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court,Abuja for the release of all the 12 detained associates of Adeyemo arrested by SSS operatives during the July 1, 2021 raid on Adeyemo’s Ibadan home.

The charge reads:

*That you Jamiu Noah Oyetunji, Amudat Habibat Babatunde (adults) with others still at large, on or about the first day of July, 2021, at the residence of one Sunday Adeniyi Adeyemo (aka Sunday Igboho), located at Soka area of Ibadan, Oyo State within the jurisdiction of this honourable court did conspire to commits acts of terrorism, to wits possession of prohibited fire arms: contrary to Section 17 of Terrorism (Prevention) (Amendment) Act, 2013 and punishable under the same Section of the Act.

* That you Jamiu Noah Oyetunji, Amudat Habibat Babatunde (adults) with others still at large, on or about the first day of July, 2021, at the residence of Sunday Adeniyi Adeyemo (aka Sunday IGBOHO) located at Soka area of Ibadan, Oyo State within the jurisdiction of this honourable court did had in your possession, without lawful authority, the under listed prohibited fire arms:

-five AK 47 rifles with serial numbers 04956, 213740, 8673, 945999 and 6139 respectively,

– two AK 47 rifles which serial numbers could not be identified,

– two pump action rifle with serial numbers 8836 and 9398 respectively,

– one pump action, which serial number could not be identified, and

– one stun gun;

contrary to Section 1(3)(c)(v) of the Terrorism Prevention Act CAP 10, 2011 and punishable under Section 1(2) of the Terrorism Prevention (Amendment) act 2013.

‘’That you Jamiu Noah Oyetunj, Amudat Habibat Babatunde (adults), with others still at large, on or about the first day of July, 2021, at the residence of Sunday Adeniyi Adeyemo (aka Sunday Igboho) located at Soka area of Ibadan, Oyo State within the jurisdiction of this honourable court did had in your possession, without lawful authority 1,295live rounds of 7.62mm ammunitions and 221 live rounds of 5.56mm ammunitions, contrary to Section 1(3)(c)(v) of the Terrorism Prevention Act CAP 10, 2011 and punishable under Section 1(2) of the Terrorism Prevention (Amendment) act 2013.

‘’That you Jamiu Noah Oyetunj, Amudat Habibat Babatunde (adults) with others still at large, on or about the first day of July, 2021, at the residence of Sunday Adeniyi Adeyemo (aka Sunday Igboho) located at Soka area of Ibadan, Oyo State within the jurisdiction of this honourable court did involved yourselves in activities in preparation to commit actso f terrorism contrary to Section 21 of the Terrorism Prevention (Amendment) Act 2013 and punishable under the same section of the Act.

‘’That you Amudat Habibat Babatunde (f) adult of Okeare area of Ibadan, Oyo State did used your face book account as a platform to promote terrorist activities contrary to Section 181 & 2) of the Cybercrimes Prohibition Prevention) Act, 2015.’’

However no date has yeti been fixed for their arraignment.

Meanwhile, at the resumed hearing on Wednesday in the fundamental rights enforcement suit filed before the Federal High Court by the detainees against the SSS, the agency’s lawyer, Idowu Awo told told the court that a gang of armed thieves (commonly known as “one chance,” highjacked case file from his colleague who was coming to court with it.

Awo said the thieves snatched the case-file from his colleague, who unknowingly, boarded their vehicle, adding that other items belonging to the unnamed colleague were stolen along with the case file.

He then prayed the court for an adjournment.

Lawyer to the applicant, David Olowoniwa initially objected the SSS’ lawyer’s application for adjourned,but later conceded upon the intervention of the judge.

Ruling, Justice Eguwatu said since the court’s vacation was coming to an end, he would return the case file to the court’s Chief Judge for re-assignment during the regular court session.