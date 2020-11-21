DSS detains its personnel over alleged killing of Newspaper Vendor

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Department of State Services (DSS), said it has detained one of its personnel, over alleged killing a Newspaper Vendor, Ifeanyi Okereke, in the earlier hours of Friday in Abuja.

The personnel, the Service said was deployed to the Speaker’s Convoy as a security detail.

The Service, in a statement issued shortly after the incident, by its Public Relations Officer,

Peter Afunanya, said the detention was part of its disciplinary procedures to investigate the incident.

The Service said it has opened a detailed investigation into the matter and pledged to be transparent and accountable in handling it.

The statement added that the Service is liaising with appropriate authorities to achieve the objective of the investigation.

“The Service condoles with the family of the deceased and his loved ones. It has promised a thorough investigation into the circumstances that led to the unfortunate incident and will surely keep to this.”

