DSS alerts: Criminals in plot with external forces to incite religious violence

By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Department of State Services (DSS) has alerted the public about plans by some elements working with external forces to incite religious violence across the country.

The Service in a statement issued on Monday by Peter Afunanya, its Public Relations Officer, said targeted States include; Sokoto, Kano, Kaduna, Plateau, Rivers, Oyo, Lagos and those in the South East.

“Part of the plans is to cause inter-religious conflicts as well as use their foot soldiers to attack some worship centres, religious leaders, personalities, key and vulnerable points.

“Consequently, Nigerians are advised to be wary of these antics and shun all divisive tendencies aimed at inciting or setting them against one another.

“While the Service pledges to collaborate with sister agencies to ensure that public order is maintained, those hatching these plots are warned to desist from such in the interest of peace, security and development of the country. However, law abiding citizens (and residents) are encouraged to report suspected breaches of peace around them to the nearest security agencies.”

