Drug abuse: Gov Bello orders closure of peddlers’ shops, prosecution of offenders

By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani-Bello has ordered immediate closure of any shop found engaging in sales of hard drugs and the prosecution of promoters of such pharmacy.

He gave the directive when he played host to members of Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers led by Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar in his office at the Government House in Minna, the state capital.

A statement issued yesterday by Jibrin Baba Ndace, his Chief Press Secretary, said the Governor who expressed concern over the effect on socio-cultural fabric of the state said the administration would deploy new strategy to address the menace.

He stressed that the fight against drug abuse will require the support of all stakeholders and relevant bodies to work on blocking all supply channels.