Drama as NASS sells office equipment to outgoing lawmakers

By Christiana Ekpa

As the 8th session winds down, the National Assembly management is selling off office equipment to the outgoing members of the National Assembly, in shock to the workers and legislative aides.

The 9th Assembly is expected to be inaugurated on 11th of of next month.

Peoples Daily gathered that the cost of the equipment would be deducted at source from the lawmakers’ severance package.

Members, who are vacating their offices, were seen moving out the office equipment into waiting trucks and Sport Utility Vehicles.

While some members gave away some of the equipment to their workers and well-wishers, some sold theirs to willing buyers within the National Assembly complex while many carted away theirs.

Some workers of the National Assembly however expressed regret over the sale of government property at ridiculous give away prices.

“It is unfortunate because the equipment cost way lot more than what they are being given out for. It is no excuse that the equipment are tagged used because you can’t get it at that ridiculous price outside.

“Meanwhile, incoming lawmakers must be provided with a new set of this equipment. What is wrong with these ones being given away that the incoming lawmakers cannot use, even for the next four years. Why do they have Maintenance Department if any of the equipment breaks down?”, a National Assembly source, who pleaded anonymity said.

In a memorandum sighted by our Correspondent, 11 office items cost a total of N367,479.33.

The breakdown showed that a Samsung double door refrigerator was given out for N25,000; HP Envy Core 13, N49,000; Apple Ipad Air computer, N41,980; LED TV Samsung UA4600AR 50, N59,500;

Shredding machine, N19,800; Water dispenser with bottle, N8,990;

Photocopying machine Sharp Copier AR 6021 N57,172.00; Scanner HP Scanjet Pro 3900 Fi N20,130.00; HP Laserjet Pro M201 N10,038.00;

Desktop Computer Model Envy 23” Touch screen; and Suit hanger N1,900.00.

Any member taking the entire 11 items would pay N349,970,50, with N17,498.83 as VAT for items, which current market value stand at over N3m as some of the offices had two or three television sets, photocopiers, refrigerators and desktop computers.

Among others, the current market value of the Led television is around N300,000; HP Envy Core 13, N400,000; HP Desktop Envy23”. N420,000;

Samsung double door refrigerator, N315; Sharp Copier AR6023, N380; HP Laserjet M201 dw, N120,000; HP Scanjet Pro 3500F1, N195,000; and cway water dispenser, N50,000.