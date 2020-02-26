Drama as Kaduna Assembly elects new speaker, deputy

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola, Yusuf Idris Kaduna

There was a mild drama at Kaduna State House yesterday as the Speaker Rt.Honourable Aminu Abdullahi Shagali resigned his position and the House elected Rt. Honourable Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani as the new Speaker.

The Chairman ,House Committee on information ,Honourable Tanimu Musa said the former Speaker submitted his resignation yesterday morning before the House commenced business of the day.

According to the him , the former Speaker resigned his position as Speaker of the House on personal grounds.

The Speaker representing Sabon-Gari Constituency officially submitted his resignation letter to the Clerk of the House this morning.

Reason for his resignation is yet unknown as at the time of filing this story.

But information gathered revealed that members of the House had started collecting signatures to impeach him before he eventually bowed to pressure and resigned .

In a sharp reaction, the Deputy Speaker of the House Hon.Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani , was elected by the House and sworn-in immediately by Clerk of the House ,Barrister Bello Zubairu

The House also elected Honourable Muktar Isa Hazo, as the new Deputy Speaker.

Hon.Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani , who was sworn-in immediately by the Clerk of the House ,Barrister Bello Zubairu was the Deputy Speaker of the House until his elevation as new Speaker.