DPR decries sharp practices by petrol stations in Benue

From Uche Nnorom, Makurdi

The Department For Petroleum Resources, DPR Benue State branch has decried sharp practices by Independent Petrol Marketers in the State who hike fuel prices arbitrarily

State controller of DPR who stated this yesterday while speaking with newsmen in his office, frowned at the attitude of most fuel stations who are in the habit of either under dispensing or hiking price, warning that such would dealt with. .

He noted the issue of under dispensing and hiking of price is a nationwide concept by petrol station owners especially the illegal ones.

The controller also, decried shortage of staff which he said has been hindering the effective monitoring of petrol stations especially at the crises prone areas of Katsina Ala, Zaki biam and Logo.

“As you can see, most of the petrol stations that are under dispensing or hiking price are those operating illegally, that is, those that are not licensed and this we understand is happening mostly at the crises prone areas where our staff cannot go, following insecurity in the affected places. However, we will embark on monitoring of petrol stations next week and would not spare any petrol station engage in sharp practices”, he warned.

On the issue of tanker explosion at Ahumbe village in Gwer local government area early this week where over fifty persons died, and there were widespread claims and insinuating that the driver was diverting the product on the knowledge if the DPR when the incident happened, the controller explained that his office is yet to know where the tanker was coming from and heading to because it has not reached the Makurdi Depot where it would have been registered.