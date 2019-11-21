DPR begins radiometric survey of Bida Basin

Share This





















From Yakubu Mustapha, Minna.

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Minna Field Office has said that it will soon commence the conduct of a survey using an aircraft equipped with modern technology in the Bida Sedimentary Basin for prospecting in the mapped out areas of Niger State.

The Operations Controller, Engr. Abdullahi Isah Jankara disclosed this when he visited affected communities with his team.

He urged the people that there was no need to panic due to the insecurity situation experienced in the recent past in the country

He appealed to the traditional rulers in the area to appropriately disseminate the information to the grassroots accordingly, stressing that the exercise was meant for the good of Niger state and Nigeria at large.

This is coming barely over three weeks after the visit of the Director Department of Petroleum Resources, Alhaji Ahmed Rufai Shakur to the Niger State governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello and Etsu Nupe and Chairman of the state traditional council Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar at Wadata palace in Bida.

The DPR team which started the sensitisation visit from the Emir of Lapai proceeded to Agaie, Eginuwa of Kutigi, Minna, Kagara, Kontagora, Borgu (New Bussa) and ended at the palace of the Ndalile of Mokwa.

All the emirs and other traditional rulers, however, expressed their happiness over this development and promised to pass the information rigorously to the grassroots.

The department solicited for absolute support of the people within the affected communities towards the success of the radiometric survey which would commenced soon next.

Consequently, all the traditional leaders expressed their happiness and appreciated the federal government led by President Muhammadu Buhari for the project that may actualize their dreams of joining the oil producing states. If successful, this will eventually boast their economic base, create jobs and reduce lawlessness in the society, assuring of maximum support and cooperation for the success of the project.