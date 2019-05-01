DPR advises govt to decongest residents at Gombe bye-pass

Share This





















From David Hassan, Gombe

Department of Petroleum Resources in Gombe State has advised Gombe State Government to do everything possible to ensure that residents using bye-pass as a point of their business should be sent packing.

Head of Operations Gombe Field Officer, Alhaji Abdullahi Abawa made the appeal yesterday in Gombe while briefing newsmen in his office.

He said many lives have gone due to negligence of the people where trucks loaded with petroleum products crushed them to death when accident occurred.

According to him, measure has to be taking place to avert such occurrence, noting that just of recent a truck loaded with a Petroleum product headed to Biu had an accident along bye-pass in Gombe claiming the lives of 18 people while some sustain injuries.

Speaking further, he said government should be on top gear to provide necessary equipment in order to fight against inferno whenever there is tanker explosion within the bye-pass.