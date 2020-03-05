DPO honours ex-judge, council boss, others

Share This





















By Usman Shuaibu

A Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of the Police Divisional Headquarters Gwagwalada, Mr. Wilson Dakwano, has bestowed meritorious service awards on the retired judge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court of justice, Justice Mwada Balami, the chairman of Gwagwalada Area Council, Hon. Adamu Mustapha Danze, Aguma of Gwagwalada, Alhaji Muhammadu Magaji as well as police officers and men of the division on the occasion of the 2019 awardees’ day ceremony in the area.

Dakwano said the awards were conferred on the personalities and the police officers due to their outstanding contributions in the fight against crime and social deviance.

His words: “Today’s occasion is very important to me. It is important because it is a day we want to recognize the achievements we have made so far in the fight against crime. Again, it is an avenue for us to appreciate the contributions of those who have assisted us and are responsible for our victory in this fight against crime. I lack words to thank you. May you remain blessed”.

He said: “These awards were given only to those officials who have made concrete, genuine and visible efforts towards achieving the above cause. May you be reminded also that awards are cornerstones of history and as far as the focus of study remains fixed on man, the changes one has wrought or otherwise brought upon oneself as a member of society will always be appreciated and remembered”.

On the security, the DPO said the policemen would continue to make sacrifices to ensure public safety of individuals in Gwagwalada and the FCT at large, saying that policing is the responsibility of everybody.

He called on the meaning Nigerians to always support the policemen in the fight against crime in the society, noting that crime was becoming a serious social problem in Nigeria.

Some vigilante groups were honoured during the award ceremony