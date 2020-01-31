Don’t politicize Nigerians’ concerns over insecurity

Share This





















….PDP tells presidency

By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has counseled the presidency not to attempt to politicize or trivialize demands by Nigerians for the resignation of its government as a response to its evident failure to guarantee security of lives and property in the country.

The PDP has similarly urged the National Assembly to stand with Nigerians and resist every attempt that will make it succumb to any form of harassments, intimidations and innuendos from paid agents and cabal in the Presidency.

The party gave the advice in a statement yesterday by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan in Abuja.

The leading opposition party advised that the Buhari presidency must accept “this apolitical verdict”, which transcends ethnic, political and religious boundaries, especially after President Muhammadu Buhari expressed “surprise” at the level of insecurity across the nation under its watch.

According to the statement, “The PDP notes that the fact that the presidency resorted to hauling insults, hate language and threats against patriotic Nigerians, including senators, instead of addressing issues of security before the parliament, shows that indeed, the Buhari presidency has no answer to the litany of insecurity issues under its administration.

“It is instructive for the Buhari presidency to note that the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, whose voice resonated in the chamber of the Senate, spoke the mind of majority of Nigerians who had become bullied, harassed and despondent in the face of escalated insurgency, bloodletting, killings and other acts of violence that have pervaded our nation.

“Senator Abaribe spoke on behalf of millions of Nigerians who have been killed, orphaned, widowed, maimed, rendered childless and homeless, as well as others who daily live in anguish, pain and fear in the face of worsening insecurity under the failed Buhari administration”, it said.

On account of this, the PDP counseled agents of the Buhari Presidency to perish any thoughts of harassment, setup, frame-up or victimization of Senator Abaribe who rose to the occasion through the constitutionally guaranteed privilege of the parliament to speak on behalf of ordinary Nigerians.

The PDP therefore urged the National Assembly to stand with Nigerians and resist every attempt that will make it succumb to any form of harassments, intimidations and innuendos from paid agents and cabal in the Presidency who have shown that the interest of ordinary Nigerians is not their priority.