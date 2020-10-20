Don’t interfere in #EndSARS protests, CAN warns soldiers, police

Share This





















..Lists 9 ways to end demonstrations

By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

As the #EndSARS protests have continued unabated in some parts of the country, the Christians Association of Nigeria, CAN, has cautioned the Military and Police to resist the temptation to intervene in a civil protest in order to avoid a harvest of deaths.

The Association, which is an umbrella body for Christians in the country, has

similarly advised the Inspector General of Police, Mr Adamu Mohammed to suspend the implementation of the establishment of the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT), the new outfit created to replace SARS, until sanity is restored to the Police.

In a statement yesterday by its President, Rev. Dr. Samson Olasupo Ayokunle, CAN noted that the nation hashad enough of mass burials without fighting a war in the recent past.

It thus called on the Federal and state governments to walk their talk with a view to restoring the lost trust to the governed.

The Association condemned, in strong terms, every attempt being made to stop or disrupt the peaceful protest which is lawfully allowed and guaranteed by the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

The statement by Rev. Ayokunle reads, “The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has commended the youths who are advocating for the reform of the Police either through #EndSARS protests or Prayer Walks nationwide for embracing peaceful approach.

“We are not unaware of your sacrifices; time, money and other risks in your quest for a reformed Police and an egalitarian society.”

