Don’t interfere in composition of my cabinet, Ortom tells PDP stalwarts

From Uche Nnorom, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom has urged his party, Peoples’ Democratic Party, PDP not to interfere in the composition of his cabinet.

This is even as he warned those to be appointed into his cabinet that they risk being sacked the next day if found wanting in the discharge of their duties.

The Governor who sounded this warning at the Peoples’ Democratic Party, PDP expanded caucus meeting ahead of the constitution of his cabinet, said he had made commitment to Benue people who magnanimously reelected him and should be held responsible for this.

“Now I do not have any godfather, so I should be allowed to constitute my executive Council. I should be held responsible for any failure. I cannot allow myself to be messed up. Those who will make my cabinet must be ready to work because I will not tolerate any redundancy. They should know that it is a call to service of the people and not to enrich themselves. I can sack any Commissioner appointed even the next day if you fail to do my bidding. At the end, I will be the one to bear the brunt”, he warned.

He announced that his cabinet will be made of 15 commissioners drawn from the three geo-political zones of the state, including, Ukum, Vandeikya, Logo, Konshisha and Ushongo local government in Zone A.

While in Zone B it will be Buruku, Tarka, Makurdi, Gwer and Gwer West and Zone C will be Agatu, Apa, Obi, Ogbadibo and Ado local government areas.

“I will also, appoint 23 special Advisers one from each local government who will be party men and will be under strict supervision by me as well as two (2)senior Special Assistant and special Assistant from each local government”, he further intimated.

Ortom promised party members of equal treatment and urged them to criticize him and his aides where they err.