Don’t appoint ex-Gov. Abubakar as minister, anti graft organization urges Buhari

From Ahmad Mohammed, Bauchi

The Coalition Against Financial Crimes and Injustices has urged President Muhammadu Buhari not to consider former Bauchi State Governor, Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar for any ministerial position or any political appointment.

Chairman of the Group, Alhaji Bibi Dogo told reporters at a press conference in Bauchi yesterday that they don’t want anyone who is facing allegations of corruption or one who will dent the image of the present administration to be considered for such appointments.

He alleged that, ex-Governor Abubakar was a nemesis to the progress and development of Bauchi State when he ruled the state for good four years without completing any single project despite billions of naira he collected from the Federation Account.

According to Dogo, based on this President Buhari shouldn’t consider nominating the governor in the next ministerial list or any political appointment.

He said they are giving the President this advice because their organization believes in his administration with a track record in fighting corruption and instilling honesty and integrity.

Dogo advised further that the President should appointment credible, qualified people instead of appointing people whose characters are known with corrupt allegations or propensity for pettiness, mischief, treachery, profligacy, and vendetta.

He said appointing ex -Governor Abubakar as minister could hurt Buhari’s next level agenda Dogo said he served in the transition committee and it was in record that Governor Abubakar left Bauchi with over 137bn debt.