Donate to coronavirus fund, Sir Ahmadu Bello Foundation urges northerners

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation (SABMF) has called on philanthropists, wealthy and business individuals, especially northerners to donate towards the fight to curb the coronavirus pandemic in the north.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Foundation, Engr. Abubakar Gambo Umar, made the call in a statement he made available to the media in Kaduna Wednesday.

The statement said that the Foundation noted with concern, the rising number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Nigeria.

The cases, he said, call for urgent intervention of members of the organised private sector and other public spirited individuals, to augment the efforts of federal and state governments towards curbing the coronavirus outbreak

“The Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation further wishes to call for volunteers to donate buildings/materials/human or material resources/etc at all state capitals of the northern states to serve as isolation centres,” he added.

The Foundation urged business leaders to donate relief materials, food items, masks, sanitizers, soaps, canopies, ventilators etc, for use by patients and health care providers in all the northern states.

It also called for donations toward the establishment of testing centers at least at three more zonal headquarters of the north, Kaduna inclusive.

” Special consideration to the plights of individuals and communities who rely on daily means of livelihood. They require food and medicines as we head towards total lockdown.

“We are delighted with the firm steps taken by the Federal Government, especially in the worst hit states of Lagos and Ogun, and the FCT Abuja.

“More commendable are the efforts of private individuals and entrepreneurs who donated buildings, equipment, and funds in order to support the efforts of government.

“The Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation is also doing a lot to sensitize the public by translating WHO/NCDC sensitisation materials in many languages, and sponsoring radio programs, and other community based reach outs,” he further said.