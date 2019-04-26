Dogara flags off free medical treatment for 10,000 people in Bauchi

Share This





















From Ahmad Mohammed, Bauchi

The Speaker of House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara has offered free medical treatment to 10, 000 people in Bauchi State and environs on various ailments.

The medical outreach which commenced yesterday at Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) Bauchi would be carried out by specialists under the aegis of ‘Doctors on the Move Africa’.

Speaking to journalists shortly after the flag off of the exercise, team leader of doctors on the Move Africa, Dr. Haruna Joseph Kigbu explained that this is the first phase of the annual free medical outreach being sponsored by the Speaker adding that the second phase would hold in Azare, Katagum local government area of the State.

‘’We are here today, to implement a free medical outreach program that is being sponsored by the Speaker of the Nigerian Parliament Yakubu Dogara. Our projection for the next six days is treat about 10, 000 patients. Last term we were able to treat 18, 000 patients in this hospital’’. He said

Kigbu said , the services to be provided to patients include, general consultation, administration of free drugs, laboratory service, ultra sound scanning, test and treatment of diabetes, hyper tension and surgery on people with cataracts, fibroids, Hernia etc.

He called on the incoming Governor of Bauchi State to commit funds into such project and the explained that many people die of ailments because they cannot afford health services.

One of the beneficiaries ,Laraba Shehu who said she was there to receive treatment on her hyper tension commended Dogara for the gesture confessing that he brought succour to patients that are poor.