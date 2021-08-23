Doctor’s strike: Court orders parties to suspend hostilities, maintain status quo

By Vivian Okejeme, Abuja

The National Industrial Court, Abuja, has ordered striking members of Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors ( NARD) and the Federal Government to maintain status quo and suspend other further hostilities, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

Justice John Targema, in an exparte order, Monday, gave the ruling based on the affidavit of extreme urgency, the grounds of the application, the affidavit in support of same and arguments of counsel for the applicant.

Details shortly…