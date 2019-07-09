Do not clog the wheel of justice, CJN tells magistrates

Share This





















By Vivian Okejeme, Abuja

The Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, yesterday, enjoined the newly appointed Magistrates, not be a clog in the wheel of Justice.

He admonished them, not to constitute a burden to the bench but rather be an enviable addition to the temple of Justice.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the orientation course for the newly appointed Magistrates, the acting CJN, advised the participants to cultivate the ability to manage and control proceedings in their courts, adding that frequent self-appraisal of performance, will enable them keep track of cases before them.

While calling on them to eschew corruption, corrupt practices and misconducts, the acting CJN task them to show diligence, industry and transparency in the discharge of their duties.

He said, ‘’A sloth judicial officer is a clog in the wheel of justice, he cannot be productive and is unfit for the bench.

‘In order to establish and sustain public confidence in the judicial process, you must live above board, shun corruption and avoid corrupt practices and misconducts in the discharge of your duties,’’ Justice Tanko concluded.

In her welcome address, the Administrator of the National Judicial Institute (NJI) Justice R. P. I. Bozimo, reminded the participants that their courts are the taproot of the modern day judiciary, adding that it is the mirror and an indispensable arm of the Justice worthy of commendation.

According to her, the theme of the 2019, Orientation course which is ‘’Promoting Judicial Excellence in the Magistrates Court’’ is aimed at connecting the participants to the constant yearning of the public for better Justice delivery as well as the ongoing reforms in the sector.

Going further, she hinted that the program will acquaints the magistrates with salient issues and challenges associated with their duties.

She concluded by calling on the participants to be strictly adhered to the fundamental principal of judicial ethics, code of conduct and core judicial skills to attain judicial excellence in their courts.