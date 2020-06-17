Dividends of democracy: You’re wrong, Presidency replies Coalition of Northern Groups

Share This





















By Egena Sunday Ode

The Presidency on Tuesday reacted to the comment by the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) to the effect that the five years of democracy in the country had had no positive effects on the region, saying that the group had missed the point.

Specifically, the CNG had in its statement on June 12 said that Nigeria, particularly the north, in the last five years had had the worst set of incompetent, ineffective, unfocused and generally unwilling leaders manning all the arms and levels of governance.

Disagreeing with that assertion, the Presidency expressed disappointment a group of promising northern stars would decognize democracy as a chosen system of government.

“For as many times as he met youth leaders, President Buhari has said to them again and again that we are fixing the ailing state to hand it over to you.

“It then amounts to a grave mistake, for this group of otherwise promising northern stars to dissociate themselves from Democracy Day and, in effect de-cognizing democracy as a chosen system of government.

“Nigeria recognises Democracy Day because for many decades since independence, the fight for the right for Nigerians to choose their own government in their own name was not complete. A prominent citizen of the country, Chief MKO Abiola died trying to do just this,’ the Presidency reminded them.

In a statement by he Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the Presidency argued that no government could beat the Buhari administration’s record of fighting against insecurity as well as efforts to foster democracy and freedom of speech in the country.

Accordingly, it admonished the group to weigh its statements in the future by considering the facts in order to avoid inaccurate and unhelpful message.

The statement further read: “We are facing severe hardships because of the coronavirus pandemic. And we continue to face the challenges posed by the terrorists Boko Haram.

“Yet when groups such as the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) put out statements claiming that Democracy Day holds no purpose and the government somehow wishes for the northern states to be struggling it is embarrassing not for the government but for the group, its members and their sponsors.

“For a start, if the group dared to issue such a comment under non-democratic method they would have met a swift and harsh retribution from a dictatorial government. They should thank their stars that we are operating a truly democratic government where the rights of free speech are guaranteed and protected.

“This government has done more than any other – elected or not elected – to curtail and beat back the terrorists.

“Similarly, no government has done more to foster democracy and freedom of speech in Nigeria than the current administration.

“The fact that CNG is freely able to transmit garbage to the media in the hope they will be widely reported is a testament to the freedom of expression and media liberty that exists in our country today.

“Equally, the fact that the government is issuing this statement, in response to the puerile message is a testament that today Nigeria is a country where disagreements can be aired publicly through the press, not through less gentlemanly methods used in the past.

“We hope that CNG will consider the facts and reconsider the unhelpful and inaccurate message their statements contain when issuing them in the future.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...