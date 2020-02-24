Diversification: Lai Mohammed harps on importance of creative industry

Share This





















From Ahmed Idris Birnin Kebbi

The Minister of Information Lai Mohammed has harped on the importance of the creative industry saying it is another way of diversifying the Nigerian economy and reducing the unemployment rate in the country.

He disclosed this weekend at the closing ceremony of Yauri Regatta Annual Cultural Festival held at Yauri town adding that the development of the industry is a remedy for improving in our economy and bringing sanity to our teaming youths in the country.

Lai Mohammed who was the Special Guest at the occasion said that the present administration under the leadership of President Muhammad Buhari promised to diversify the Nigeria economy by using different sectors to ensure the unit among the different cultures are being portrayed.

“We don’t want to depend on oil industry alone, that is why we are looking for another means of improving our economy and creating more jobs for the youth,” he explained.

Also speaking, the National Assembly Speaker Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila said that it is now time that Nigeria should unit and appreciate our cultural heritage that will lunch us into the eyes of the world.

He added that his is highly impressed with what they have seen now in Yauri, while he promised to demonstrate his prowess as a swimmer.

The Hon Speaker who described himself as a good swimmer urged the Emir of Yauri to register his name as one of the participants in next year’s festival.

In his remark, the Kebbi State Governor Senator Atiku Abubakar Bagudu thanked the people of Yauri for supporting his administration, assured them of more developmental projects in the area.

Also responding, the Royal Father, the Emir of Yauri Dr. Muhammad Zayyanu preached peace and harmony among the different tribes in country.

He thanked the organisers of the occasion for adding color to the programme, admonished people to learn how to leave in peace with each other irrespective of their religion and tribe.