Disobedience of court orders stalling nation’s devt – CJN

•As S/Court hears Atiku’s petition Oct 30

By Vivian Okejeme, Abuja

The Chief Justice of Nigeria,(CJN) Justice Tanko Mohammed, has said that disobedience of lawful court orders is capable of drawing the country back from growth and development.

Justice Tanko said “Needless to say that the disobedience of lawful court orders is antithetical to a nation’s growth and progress.

“It is our passionate desire to place the Nigerian judiciary in that strategic position,” he said.

He added that, “the Nigerian judiciary will always be the hope of everybody, irrespective of race and status in the society”, and that “We uphold the total adherence to the rule of law by all citizens because it is the bastion of genuine democracy.”

The CJN’s comment is coming just as the Supreme Court has fixed October 30, 2019, to begin hearing of appeal suit filed by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general elections, Atiku Abubakar, challenging the judgment of the presidential election tribunal, which affirmed the election of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Justice Tanko said this as he was conferred with an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Law by the Nile University of Nigeria.

Speaking at the privately owned university’s 7th convocation ceremony, the CJN decried the spate of youth indulgence in vices and tasked educational institutions to rise up and halt the menace.

Further in his speech, the CJN warned that the future of the country would be bleak if the youth continue in vices such as kidnapping, armed robbery and others.

He added that the trend of such vices must be reversed as soon as possible, adding that the judiciary would continue to work for the progress and development of the country.

“It gives me a great pleasure to make this remark at the seventh convocation of this great University.

“As one of the awardees, I am greatly pleased as this shows that the efforts we put out in life can never go unnoticed and unrewarded.

“Sometimes we may feel frustrated, disillusioned or disappointed at some situations especially when our hard work is not being recognised. But here am I today, with an honorary degree as an act of appreciation for the service I have put in for the nation.

“Nile University is one of the institutions that has put its mark on the ground in the Nigerian university system with the several achievements it has recorded.

“Some of the information available to me shows that the University has stretched its tentacles to further fields and is poised to surpass its peers in the world.

“In order to stamp out criminalities currently pervading our society and even in some universities and our campuses across the country is sad indeed to say the least.

“It is very unfortunate to now see our students engaging in armed robbery, kidnapping, internet fraud, ritual killings, trafficking in illicit drugs and other vices.

“It is a trend that must as a matter of urgency be nipped in the bud. If our most cherished future leaders are allowed to wallow in such dangerous and inimical venture, then the future looks very bleak.

“Our hope rests on you and you must not let us down. My candid advice to you is to avoid acts capable of smearing our reputation.

On Atiku’s petition, PDP disclosed the dated on its Official Twitter page yesterday.

The tweet reads, “Breaking News! The Supreme Court of Nigeria has scheduled to hear the Appeal of the @OfficialPDPNig and @atiku / @PeterObi, arising from the judgment of the Appeal Court, on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. It’s time to #RescueNigeria.”