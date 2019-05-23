Discipline my top most priority in second term -Bida Poly Rector

Share This





















From Yakubu Mustapha, Minna.

Despite the turbulent four years of his first tenure the Rector of Federal Polytechnic Bida, Dr Abubakar Abdul Zhukogi said he has achieved his seven point agenda as discipline which is a serious problem will now be central in his new policy.

Zhukogi gave the charge yesterday in Bida at a dinner party and Iftar in honour of his reappointment as Rector of the Institution for second term that begun on 21st May, 2019.

He said that his emergence as Rector was God’s destiny while urging the workers to accept him the way he is created by God as an independent minded and straight forward person hence he applauded the management for their support and team work thus far.

The Rector attributed his sour relationship with the ASUP that he has accorded great respect for as a unionist who brought the union to the institution to recent lack of pursuance of the welfare of the members by the leadership rather polarized and personalized issues which he resisted.