DICON vows to fight insecurity via increased production of military equipment, arms

From: Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The Defence Industries Cooperation of Nigeria (DICON), has vowed to redouble its efforts in the production of military equipments and arms to support the fight against terrorism and other forms of insecurity in Nigeria.

The Director General (DG) of DICON, Maj-Gen. Victor Ezugwu, made the pledge at a three-day retreat, organised for management staff of DICON which in kaduna yesterday.

The DG stressed that DICON would do more in the manufacturing of

ordnance materiel for the Nigerian Armed Forces and other security agencies.

According to him, it would help in the fight against terrorism and other forms of criminal activities towards aligning with President Buhari’s assurances in his new year speech, which assured Nigerians more security and bringing an end to banditry and other forms of insecurity.

The DG said, upon his assumption of duty as the Head of DICON, he coined his vision which was “to be the Hallmark for Research and Manufacture of military equipment leveraging on local content that meets the global standards”.

“We have made efforts to reactivate the moribund

Explosives Factory in Jebba for more profitability in this era of dwindled scarce resources.

He stressed that on the note of strengthening capacity and innovation, they collaborated with the Nigerian Army Command Engineering Depot from which the Ezugwu MRAP was birthed and other partnership with defence related industries.

He noted that in bid to encourage productivity, the management of DICON institutionalised training and re-training of staff through collaborations with strategic partners such as the Industrial Training Fund.

“We also partnered the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure, several Tertiary institutions, relevant research institutes and other private and public organisations, among many others.

“I have also decided to institutionalise this management retreat to hold annually and serve as a veritable platform for cross fertilisation of ideas among the DICON top management staff”, the DG said.

The immediate past DG of DICON, Maj-Gen Dickson Ehiorobo, presented a paper tittled ‘the necessity of Innovation and creativity for the transformation of DICON to meet the equipment needs of the military and other security agencies.

