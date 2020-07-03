DHQ debunks “not our duty to unravel sponsors of BHT” publication as misleading, fictitious

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Nigerian Military said reports attributed to its Coordinator, that it not not the duty of the military to unraveling the sponsors of Boko Haram as misleading.

The report by an online news medium claimed that Major General John Enenche, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Defence Headquarters, said it is not the responsibility of the military to unravel the sponsors of Boko Haram.

But the military debunked the publication on Thursday, in a statement by Enenche, saying the report was misleading.

The statement clarified that “the Coordinator only explained that unraveling sponsors of Boko Haram, Bandits and other criminal groups is the collective responsibility of the Intelligence fusion centre, where both the Defence Intelligence Agency, Department of State Service and National Intelligence Agency work in harmony, while kinetics of operations is handled by relevant components of the Military.

The statement said “it is on record that these agencies and the Armed Forces of Nigeria work together in all the Theatres of operations in the country.”

It recalled that recently, the Chief of Defence Staff had National security meeting engagements with the various Heads of security agencies and the Service Chiefs with a view to re-strategising the ongoing war against criminal elements.”

“The Coordinator was quoted out of context by some media sources.”

Enenche said the publication was misleading and should therefore be disregarded.

“It is kindly advised that Journalists put in due diligence, to package stories in the right context before rushing to publish. We will remain accessible to the media for corroboration as well as verification of relevant news items.”

