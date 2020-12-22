DHQ debunks extortion allegation against troops in Borno

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Defence Headquarters has debunked report by Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum, that Nigerian Army personnel are extorting motorists at check points in the state.

The military in a statement issued yesterday by Major General, John Enenche, Coordinator,

Defence Media Operations,

Defence Headquarters, said all personnel of the Armed Forces are patriotic and focused on their call of duty. “Thus, it will not be correct to rely on media or open air accusation to tag our gallant troops in Borno State as extortioners.

“It is worthy of note that, the Armed Forces of Nigeria have internal mechanisms to check mate and sanction appropriately its erring personnel. Additionally, reported cases from the public in this regard are investigated and given the desired attention.

“The High Command of the Nigerian Military hereby re-states the commitment of the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other Security Agencies to tackling and ending the insurgency and terrorism in the North East.”

