DG NTDC losses father at 97

By Mashe Umaru Gwamna

The Director General of Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC) Folorunsho Coker, has lost his father , Chief Nathaniel Folarin Coker at the age of 97 years.

Coker who confirmed the death to the Peoples Daily in Abuja yesterday described his late father’s life as a life beautifully lived.

“It is with a heavy heart and a deep sense of appreciation to Almighty God that we announce the translation to eternal glory of our beloved father, grandfather, uncle and patriot Chief (Elderman) Nathaniel Folarin Coker OON.

“He died comfortably and peacefully in his sleep in Lagos at 6.45pm on the 12 of August 2020 at the ripe old age of 97 years.

“His life was a life so beautifully lived which deserves to be beautifully remembered.

“He dutifully and meritoriouly served his state and country in his lifetime, we, his family are very proud of his service.

“We are comforted by the fact that his good name is worth more than gold and his memory will always be a blessing to each and every one of us all” he said.

He stated that the burial arrangements would be announced in due course.

Coker, therefore kindly requested that all messages and tributes sent to https://www.forevermissed.com/nathaniel-folarin-coker/about.

The late Coker was Baba Eto of Lagos, Bobagunwa of Igede-Ekiti, a retired pioneer Permanent Secretary of Lagos State.

