DG NEMA lauds stakeholders collaboration in tackling emergencies

From: Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), AVM Muhammadu Muhammad has acknowledged the support of stakeholders in tackling emergencies, while soliciting more support.

He expressed this at a stakeholders meeting in Kaduna yesterday.

The DG who was represented by NEMA’s Deputy Director Research and Forecasting, Abdullahi Usman, said the agency made preparations ahead of flooding this year, which included sensitization for stakeholders.

He appealed to stakeholders to keep cooperating with the agency.

He further informed that the NEMA DG said he would like to know the challenges Kaduna SEMA is facing.

Host of the meeting, Kaduna SEMA Executive.Secretary, Abubakar Hassan described the Stakeholders meeting as timely.

He expressed optimism that such meetings would positively impact on emergency interventions.

In his remarks, NEMA North West Coordinator Abani Imam Garki in his remarks, said that he welcomed the new Executive Secrerary of SEMA on board.

He said SEMA is a critical stakeholder in Kaduna State disaster management.

Garki extended appreciation to Hassan for his commitment, adding that it informed the meeting.

State Secretary Nigerian Red Cross Kaduna, Sunday Awulusaid that in the state, they don’t work in isolation, but as a team to tackle disasters.

He said meetings that bring stakeholders together, help them to know each other better and further collaborate.

Representative of the FRSC said they are always ready to collaborate with NEMA during emergencies.

