DFID launches social protection programme in Kano, Kaduna

Share This





















From Mika’il Tsoho

The Department of International Development through the Action Against Hunger (ACF) and Save the Children has launched the Child Development Grant Programme Phase II in Kano and Kaduna states.

This was contained in a statement signed by the CDGP Acting National Programme Manager Karina Lopez and issued to news men yesterday.

The statement explained that, the Child Development Grant Programme (CDGP), CDGP is a social protection programme aimed at tackling the high levels of poverty and malnutrition in Nigeria.

It maintained that, the first phase of the programme had already implemented by Action Against Hunger in three local government areas of Jigawa State and Save the Children in two local government in Zamfara State.

The generated evidence on the feasibility and impact of cash transfer programmes targeted at critical ‘’first 1,000 days’’ of a child in addressing the undermine survival and future development of children as well as defueling the intergenerational transfer of poverty.

According to the statement findings from the end-line evaluation of CDGP Phase I indicated a 5.8 percentage reduction in stunting in existing LGAs of Jigawa and Zamfara States.

The statement said, CDGP Phase II in Kano and Kaduna States will focus on systems strengthening, evidence generation, advocacy and capacity building.

The statement also seeks for a strong political will and commitment from Government of Kano State to participate in the CDGP Phase II as Save the Children and Action Against Hunger are ready to collaborate with all stakeholders to implement CDGP Phase II in the states.