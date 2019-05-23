Deputy Senate president: Gaya garners more support

Share This





















By Usman Shuaibu

Professional associations, trade union movements and sundry political activists, social affairs commentators as well as Nigerians of all works of life have canvassed for Senator Kabiru Ibrahim Gaya (APC Kano South) to emerge deputy senate presidency of the 9th Senate.

The groups under the aegis of Citizens United to Save Democracy (CUSD) in a communiqué issued in Abuja and signed by it National Secretary, Comrade Anozie Okafor, said the Kano South senator is most qualified for the seat, having been elected and re-elected to the red chamber for the fourth time.

They said the experience of the senator as former executive governor of Kano state, vice president of the Inter–Parliamentary Union (Africa Group), and chairman Senate Committee on Works are all credentials requiring the APC and colleagues to rally round him for the position.

Specifically, CUSD said, “Senator Kabiru Gaya as deputy president of the 9th Senate is an idea whose time has come and we call on the entirety of the 108 senators to support his candidacy, irrespective of sectional, ethnic or religious affiliation, given his proven track record of competence, honesty, dedication, transparency, efficiency, humility, inclusiveness and widespread acceptance and popularity across the length and breadth of the hallowed chamber.

“Senator Kabiru Gaya has faithfully discharged his duties and functions in the legislative, representative and oversight arena with the highest sense of responsibility, professionalism and exemplary performance thus earning him deserved accolades among his colleagues, his people and Nigerians in general.”

The conglomerate of the association particularly said that motion moved by Senator Gaya for the release of Zainab Ali who was wrongfully arrested on drug charges in Saudi Arabia, is something Nigerians cannot forget in a hurry. The civil society group also said, “In the spirit of Pan Nigeria unity and co-operation, Senator Kabiru Gaya on behalf of the people of Kano South senatorial zone sponsored the motion for the establishment of the North East Development Commission even though he is from the North-west geopolitical zone.”

CUSD assured that the 9th Senate will witness robust, vibrant, purposeful and vigorous debate and discourse if Kabiru Gaya assumes the deputy senate presidency.