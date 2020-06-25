Demolition: NYCN gives Ghana 72 hours ultimatum to arrest culprit

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The National Youth Council of Nigeria has given the Ghanaian Government 72 hours ultimatum to arrest the culprits behind the demolition of the Nigeria Diplomatic house in Ghana.

The NYCN in a letter to the Ghanaian High Commissioner to Nigeria said the singular act committed by a certain “Businessman” who chose to not only bulldoze part of the Nigerian High Commission building, but threatened to shoot the Nigerian High Commissioner and other Members of the Nigerian Missions in Ghana, was a flagrant breach of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961.

The youth council in a letter signed by

Solomon Adodo its National President,

and Suleiman Musa, its Secretary, expressed worry that Nigerian businesses have been attacked in similar manner, and little or no decisive step is taken to bring any culprit to book, nor cogent action to forestall further occurrence.

The letter recalled that in November 2019, over 70 shops owned by only Nigerians were shut by non-state Agents acting with unbridled impunity.

“These organized group of Traders even staged various smear campaigns against Nigeria and Nigerian products, calling on your citizens to boycott Nigerian goods and services, yet security agencies in your country tolerated same and nothing has been done to correct this ill till date.

“We have noted the Statement condemning the act and the accompanying apology to the Nigerian Government from the Ghanaian Ministry of Foreign Affairs with relief, but insist that it is not enough.

“Your Excellency, while the clandestine attack at the Nigerian House at night was done overtly with credible eyewitnesses, branded earthmoving equipments, state security escort with the “sacred cow” of a businessman personally present to command the operation and even threatening to shoot the representative of President Muhammadu Buhari to your country, perpetrators of such heinous breach have been described as “unidentified”, warranting a wanton investigation that we suspect may snowball into a grand cover up for the perpetrators – already known to the public and moving about Accra freely with arrogance and flagrant impunity.

“We recognize that Nigeria and Ghana are not just neighbours but we are blood! The ties that bind both countries transcend beyond regional integration or diplomatic relations, and as such, we find such developments disenchanting especially if the government will remain complacent and allow a ‘private citizen’ to jeopardize the efforts of the Ghanaian nation through the leadership of President Nana Akufo-Addo in building a sound diplomatic reputation, wooing economic incentives to the country most recently with the Headquarters of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area – AfCFTA in Ghana. Ghana must not sacrifice this sterling reputation on the altar of covering up an “arrogant sacred cow”.

