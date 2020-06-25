Demolition: Nigeria, Ghana won’t fight -Presidency

Share This





















By Egena Sunday Ode

The Presidency on Wednesday said Nigeria would not engage in a “street fight” with Ghana over demolition of some apartments under construction in the Nigerian embassy in Accra.

This position was given by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu in an interview with State House Correspondents.

Shehu said: “The President of Ghana has called and regretted the action and apologised to the President of Nigeria. I think he has shown leadership in the matter and what should Nigeria do; these are two leading countries in West Africa.

“Nigeria will not engage in a street fight with Ghana. This cannot happen. So, the two leaders, especially President Muhammadu Buhari, who is much respected in Africa, they all call him ‘Baba’ (Father), so he is bound to show restraint.”

“Matters such as this when they arise, it is always better when they arise, they should be resolved diplomatically. No, there shouldn’t be a fight between Nigeria and Ghana, this will not happen.”

Following the outcry from Nigeria over the incident, President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana had on Tuesday called his Nigerian counterpart, Muhammadu Buhari, to tender an apology.

Akufo-Addo had told President Buhari that he had directed full investigation into the matter.

Shehu expressed optimism that the two leaders would resolve the issue diplomatically.

