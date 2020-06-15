Democracy Day: North Central Governor’s Forum felicitates with Buhari

Share This





















From Yakubu Mustapha, Minna

North Central Governor’s Forum (NCGF) has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari for the giant stride achieved towards consolidating democracy and instituting good governance in the country.

The Governor’s Forum believed that despite the numerous challenges facing the country at the moment, democracy remains the best form of government and therefore urged Nigerians not to lose hope in the present administration.

The Chairman of North Central Governor’s Forum and Niger state Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS) Mary Noel Berje, expressed optimism in the ability of Mr. President to continue to deliver service for the people and return the country on the trajectory of peace, progress and development.

The Forum said the idea of changing Democracy Day from 29th May to 12th June by President Mohammadu Buhari in honour of Chief MKO Abiola, the acclaimed winner of the 1993 election is not only an honour to the late Abiola alone but to all those who struggled for the return of democratic rule in Nigeria.

The Governor Bello noted that the past five years of President Buhari has clearly demonstrated that Nigeria’s democracy has advanced through the respect of the rule of law and fundamental human rights.

The Forum urged Nigerians to support the President in his efforts to strengthen democracy and correct the institutional decay in the country by being law-abiding citizens and respect the constitution of the nation.

