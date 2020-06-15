Democracy day: Arewa group shares N250m palliative items to vulnerable Nigerians

Share This





















By Musa Adamu

A pressure group, Arewa Next Step for Tinubu (ANEST) has shared palliative to vulnerable Nigerians to commemorate Democracy Day marked on June 12, 2020.

The group said it is an Association of progressives in the North who shares in the aspirations and world view of a National Leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and former Lagos state Governor, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

To commemorate Democracy Day, ANEST shared bags of rice to at least 100 Nigerians vulnerable Nigerians drawn from different ethnic and religious background.

According to the Deputy National Coordinator, ANEST, Tpl Musa A. Usman, identifying with the vulnerable in the society through sharing of palliative is its own way of celebrating Democracy Day in the country.

Congratulating Nigerians on attaining 21 years of uninterrupted democratic government in the country, ANEST, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for making June 12 the Democracy Day.

It said: “ We congratulate him for upholding the tenets of Democracy namely; the Rule of Law, Accountability, Transparency and Free and Fair elections. This, more than any other attributes, have made it possible for our Democracy to survive thus far.

“We further wish to commend the President for listening to the popular views of Nigerians by replacing May 29 of every year with June 12, as Democracy Day. For doing this, the President has clearly aligned himself with feelings and believes of the people that the latter day was more meaningful than the former.”

The reeled out some achievements attained under the present administration to include: “ For instance, upon the coming of the present government of the APC to power a lot of reforms and infrastructural developments have taken place to indicate that Nigerians are enjoying dividends only associated with Democratic government.

