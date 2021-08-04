Delta: Ugbolu community gets new traditional ruler

By Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

The people of Ugbolu in Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State have installed Ogbueshi Michael Ajobi as the new traditional ruler (Diokpa Isi) of the community.

At a brief ceremony which was performed at the Palace ( Ogwa Uku) of the traditional ruler, the installation was in line with the culture and traditional ascendancy to the position as it was for the oldest person in the community.

The spokesman of the ruler, Dr Chile Okonkwo, shortly after the ceremony, expressed the unreserved appreciation of the community to the state governor, Senator (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, for the positive transformation of the state and appointing quality individuals in the state administration.

However, Dr Okonkwo appealed to the governor to facilitate the construction of the major road linking different areas in the community as well as provide more educational and healthcare facilities for the town.

The spokesman requested for the recognition by the state government of the position of the traditional ruler by approving the presentation of staff of office to the rulership stool of Ugbolu Community in the state.